A fine view of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Has to be fan of the week! Zlatan Ibrahimovic now 25 goals and counting for Manchester united.
Pogba: That’s why they bought him. Ibrahimović: Bought me? They bought you. I came for free!
Has to be fan of the week! Zlatan Ibrahimovic now 25 goals and counting for Manchester united.
Pogba: That’s why they bought him. Ibrahimović: Bought me? They bought you. I came for free!
Copyright © BoxofficeFootball Soccer Highlights Babes and Banter 2017 All Rights ReservedVideos are provided and hosted from third party servers. Boxofficefootball as a website does not host and is not responsible for this content.All videos are uploaded by football fans to video hosting sites like Youtube. We simply link all video content that is already hosted on these web sites.