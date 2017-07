Custom Search

Browse > Home Blog / Arsenal sign Alexandre Lacazette she is happy! Arsenal sign Alexandre Lacazette she is happy! Tweet Today Arsenal announced the record £52m Alexandre Lacazette signing after he successfully passed his medical. His stats are very impressive no wonder fans are excited! 2014/15:

Apps – 40

Goals – 31 2015/16:

Apps – 44

Goals – 23 2016/17:

Apps – 45

When you find out Arsenal have signed Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette…..

