Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain official Highlights
March 9, 2017 | Filed Under: Goal Box
Many would agree a contender for best ever comeback, Sergi Roberto nets a 95th-minute winner as Barcelona complete one epic Champions League comeback.
March 9, 2017 | Filed Under: Goal Box
Many would agree a contender for best ever comeback, Sergi Roberto nets a 95th-minute winner as Barcelona complete one epic Champions League comeback.
Copyright © BoxofficeFootball Soccer Highlights Babes and Banter 2017 All Rights ReservedVideos are provided and hosted from third party servers. Boxofficefootball as a website does not host and is not responsible for this content.All videos are uploaded by football fans to video hosting sites like Youtube. We simply link all video content that is already hosted on these web sites.