Best Goals of the week 2 September
September 15, 2017 | Filed Under: Goal Box
Tags: best goals, goalbox, goals, Top 10, Top 10 Goals of the week
A feast of the best goals from week 2 in september including some crackers from Messi, Zappacosta, Yarmolenko and Harry Kane.
Who gets your vote?
André Almeida (Benfica)
Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea)
Marcos Pizzelli (Al-Shabab)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Wahbi Khazri (Stade Rennais)
Leroy Sané (Manchester City)
Ivan Perisić (Inter Milan)
Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina)