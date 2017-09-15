Best Goals of the week 2 September

Tweet

A feast of the best goals from week 2 in september including some crackers from Messi, Zappacosta, Yarmolenko and Harry Kane.

Who gets your vote?

André Almeida (Benfica)

Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea)

Marcos Pizzelli (Al-Shabab)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Wahbi Khazri (Stade Rennais)

Leroy Sané (Manchester City)

Ivan Perisić (Inter Milan)

Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina)

