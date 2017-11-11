Best Goals of the Week November
November 11, 2017 | Filed Under: Goal Box
Tags: Goal Box, Top 10, top 10 goals
Some real fireworks here ladies and gentlemen! question is who gets your vote?
Marco Asensio, Danilo Avelar, Keisuke Honda and more.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
Danilo Avelar (Amiens)
Aaron Meijers (ADO Den Haag)
Evander (Vasco da Gama)
Suso (AC Milan)
Gervasio Núnez (Atlético Tucumán)
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday)
Keisuke Honda (Pachuca)
Simone Verdi (Bologna)
Moisés Lima (Palmeiras)