Columbia 1 Brazil 1 Eye Candy!
September 6, 2017 | Filed Under: Blog, World Box Update
Tags: brazil, brazil fans, Columbia, eye candy, hot fans twitter
While we all slept, Willian scored a cracker for Brazil against Columbia,the game had it all including a dog running around the field!
The game finished 1-1 with Radamel Falcao scoring the equaliser for Colombia to keep them in pole to finish second behind Brazil.
The game saw Colombia end Brazil’s nine-match winning run and of course the eye candy was on show!
Full highlights scroll down