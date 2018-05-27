Congratulations Real Madrid

Tweet

So Real Madrid lift the Champions League trophy for the third time in a row!

Zidane’s side showed exactly why they are the masters of Europe’s top club competition in their 3-1 win over liverpool. Saying that 2 goals were gifted to them and after taking out salah all went to plan for them.

Jurgen Klopp has now lost six of his seven major finals as manager, While Madrid become the first team to win the European Cup/Champions League in three successive seasons.

Liverpool need greater strength in depth and, as cruel as it is obvious to note, a new keeper

Bale is the first player to come on as a sub and score twice in a Champions League/European Cup final. Impact!

Congrats Real Madrid!



