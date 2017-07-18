Could PSG Realistically Pinch Coutinho from Liverpool?

Tweet

Source: Philippe Coutinho via Facebook

Philippe Coutinho is one of the hottest properties in world football, and European giants such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich have previously been linked with the player who scored 13 goals and made seven assists for Liverpool in the Premier League last season. Paris Saint-Germain are the most recent powerhouse rumoured to be interested in the playmaker, but Jürgen Klopp will desperately be hoping to cling on to his star man this summer.

According to the Daily Star, PSG have been eyeing up Coutinho as they prepare for the possible loss of Marco Verratti to Barca. But although the dominant force in Ligue 1 have shown an interest in the Liverpool number 10, there have not yet been any formal offers for the player, who is valued at just over £40 million. The Reds are under no pressure to sell the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Anfield until 2022, but if the six-time French champions approach with a huge offer then the Liverpool board may be tempted to cash in.

Although they're not lacking in firepower, Liverpool's leaky defence has seen them priced up as outsiders in the pre-season betting to lift the title next time out. If Klopp brings in solid defensive cover and keeps Coutinho, their chances could improve.

Coutinho was an integral part of Klopp’s free flowing interchangeable attack last term, and it is clear that the German is seeking to build his team around the Brazilian. The playmaker created a chance every 34.5 minutes as the Reds battled to finish in fourth place, had an 83.9% pass completion rate, and registered an attempt on goal every 21.2 minutes. Liverpool’s forward line which also included Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Adam Lallana had the second-highest number of shots on target in the top flight all season with 232, and the fourth-highest goal conversion rate at 12.2%. Coutinho was particularly useful for his threat from range and set pieces, and he scored nearly 50% (6) of his goals from outside the box.

Liverpool’s key player hasn’t shown any interest publicly in wanting to leave the Merseyside club, and he may be wise to stay on for a few more years and master his trade in England’s top division. He will be wary that former teammate Raheem Sterling’s move to Manchester City didn’t equate to instant success, and may also be thinking that a switch to a club like PSG would mean that he wouldn’t necessarily be the main man anymore. In fact, the player himself has said that it is desire to improve on his best ever season with the Reds next time out. He said: “I am working; every day I try to improve and I hope this season I can do even better than last season. I am always aiming to improve.”

Prior to suffering an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sunderland last November, Coutinho had been the frontrunner for the PFA Player of the Year award. But due to missing a number of games he then slipped out of contention. Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping that they can stave off interest from PSG, keep the midfield magician fit, and that he can contribute to a serious title-challenging campaign.