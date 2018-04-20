Crazy Arsene Wenger stats at Arsenal

Tweet

So today was the day news broke that Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

Ending a near 22-year reign as manager, people may have mixed opinions but when you look back it’s some achievement

Wenger managed more Premier League games than any other manager (823) and only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more games (528) than Wenger (473)

Arsene Wenger has faced 124 different opponents as manager of Arsenal, but has only failed to beat 5 of those teams: Fiorentina (P2 W0 D1 L1) PAOK Salonika (P2 W0 D1 L1) Paris Saint-Germain (P2 W0 D2 L0) Port Vale (P2 W0 D2 L0) Rotherham United (P1 W0 D1 L0)

Under Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry scored 175 Premier League goals – more than one player has scored under a manager in the competition’s history.

Arsene Wenger has won the FA Cup seven times, more than any other manager in history

Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest’s previous record of 42 set between November 1977 & November 1978 under Brian Clough

Via Opta

The stats and facts that confirm Arsène Wenger as one of the great coaches of his generation

1192 games 690 wins 260 draws 242 losses and counting, take a bow sir!

Via 101GG