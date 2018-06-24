England beat panama 6-1 just look at these fans!

Tweet

Yes England won 6-1 against panama Harry Kane hits a hat-trick and the nation is starting to believe.

Biggest World Cup win in England’s history! Most goals scored in a single game by an England team!

England now top Group G as they have fewer yellow cards than Belgium.

These Fans….Bring it Home!

That Moment When England go 1-0 up and you don’t give a f**k! brilliant, footage from the HQ Sports Bar make sure you follow them on twitter @HQSportsBar1!

and she loved it!