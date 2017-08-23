Fan of the week Benfica
This weeks winner and in full kit too! for the fans at Estadio da Luz!
This weeks winner and in full kit too! for the fans at Estadio da Luz!
Copyright © BoxofficeFootball Soccer Highlights Babes and Banter 2017 All Rights ReservedVideos are provided and hosted from third party servers. Boxofficefootball as a website does not host and is not responsible for this content.All videos are uploaded by football fans to video hosting sites like Youtube. We simply link all video content that is already hosted on these web sites.