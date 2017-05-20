Future Unclear for Rooney

Tweet

Image Source: Wayne Rooney via Facebook

Wayne Rooney’s future remains unclear after the Manchester United striker admitted he was frustrated with his lack of opportunities this season. The 31-year old has found himself overlooked for large parts of the campaign under Jose Mourinho, often failing to even make the club’s 18-man match-day squads. Despite winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup and three League Cups, Rooney has started just 12 league games this year, falling behind the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

While Rooney has often found himself playing behind a striker or in the middle of the park when given an opportunity under Mourinho. No longer an out-and-out forward in the same way he was during most of his time at Old Trafford, Rooney’s has failed to find a place in the Portuguese’s plans, and there are still questions as to where Rooney’s best position is at this stage of his career. With just four league goals and seven in all competitions this season, it’s getting harder and harder for England manager Gareth Southgate to justify selecting his captain.

One competition where Rooney has been given a regular run-out this season has been in the Europa League – a tournament a lot of punters taking advantage of sign-up offers like this one, at the Bet At Home review page have backed United to win this year. With injury ruling Ibrahimovic out of the rest of the season, Rooney will have a major role to play in the club’s hopes of adding the Europa League trophy to the League Cup title they lifted in February. But even if he plays a starring role, it might not be enough to convince Rooney to spend another season as a bit-part player under Mourinho.

Having been linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the beginning of the year, with a huge money deal in China just one of many offers believed to have been on the table for Rooney should he decide to leave United. One of the highest-paid players at the club, Mourinho may decide that Rooney’s salary could be better spent elsewhere. Ahead of a summer in which United are expected to be particularly busy, as the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan manager continues to stamp his mark at the club, it remains to be seen how hard United would fight to keep the forward if an offer was on the table.

For a player of such stature and sizeable wage demands, there are only a few moves really available to Rooney. If he were to remain in the Premier League, the Croxteth-born forward would have to take a drastic wage cut to re-sign for boyhood club Everton – something he may be willing to do in order to secure a return to the team he left as an 18-year old. That wouldn’t be the case if a lucrative offer was to come from the ambitious Chinese Super League, or a franchise from Major League Soccer in the U.S.A.

Either way, Rooney will be desperate to add another trophy to his collection before he does consider the next move to make in his career.