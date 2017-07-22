Girls that love Bayern Munich #bayernmunich
July 22, 2017 | Filed Under: Blog
Tags: Bayern, sexy football, twitter fans
This week is Bayern, Bayern celebrate their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title after beating Wolfsburg 6-0 last season which is a record that keeps going!
That victory gave Ancelotti a league title in a fourth European country, following successes in Italy, England and France
Of course this player was Key Robert Lewandowski scored 54 goals in 53 games for club and country last season!
Bayern Munich (43) Poland (11) but the fans are just as important