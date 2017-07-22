Browse > Home / Blog / Girls that love Bayern Munich #bayernmunich

Girls that love Bayern Munich #bayernmunich

July 22, 2017 | Filed Under: Blog 
Tags: , ,

Fb-Button

This week is Bayern, Bayern celebrate their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title after beating Wolfsburg 6-0 last season which is a record that keeps going!
That victory gave Ancelotti a league title in a fourth European country, following successes in Italy, England and France

Of course this player was Key Robert Lewandowski scored 54 goals in 53 games for club and country last season!

Bayern Munich (43) Poland (11) but the fans are just as important

Comments

comments

Copyright © BoxofficeFootball Soccer Highlights Babes and Banter 2017 All Rights Reserved

Videos are provided and hosted from third party servers. Boxofficefootball as a website does not host and is not responsible for this content.All videos are uploaded by football fans to video hosting sites like Youtube. We simply link all video content that is already hosted on these web sites.

Football Wags| Football Babes | Skills in Heels| Sexy football fans | Football Babes | #TEKKERS | @boxofficefooty | #WAGS | #Fitness