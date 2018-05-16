Hot Aston Villa Fan Gizelle Higginson @Giz_Fitness

Tweet

I’ve followed Giz for many years now on twitter and she always brings the heat! Giz not only a hardcore villa fan but loves golf and a inspiration to all you fitness fans!

This week Aston Villa moved to within 90 minutes of a return to the Premier League, after a 0-0 draw in the second leg after winning the first 1-0.

So fingers crossed for them and here is some of Gizelle Higginsons villa tributes. Please make sure you follow her on twitter and instagram @gizellehigginson

Pictures via her twitter