Hot Fans On Twitter Napoli Fan Marika Fruscio @marikafruscio1

Tweet

I would have to say one of my favorites right now! a fan yes but Marika actually is a football presenter in Italy.

Famous for her glamorous looks, celebrations and stunning body this young lady really is a true hardcore fan.

Naturally she is always going viral because of her natural talents and sports expertise

Please make sure you follow her she always retweets us! so we send our love always Marika.

@marikafruscio1 69k followers and counting you know what to do!