Browse > Home / Blog / Hot Fans On Twitter Napoli Fan Marika Fruscio @marikafruscio1

Hot Fans On Twitter Napoli Fan Marika Fruscio @marikafruscio1

January 31, 2018 | Filed Under: Blog 
Tags: , ,

Fb-Button

I would have to say one of my favorites right now! a fan yes but Marika actually is a football presenter in Italy.

Famous for her glamorous looks, celebrations and stunning body this young lady really is a true hardcore fan.

Naturally she is always going viral because of her natural talents and sports expertise

Please make sure you follow her she always retweets us! so we send our love always Marika.

@marikafruscio1 69k followers and counting you know what to do! 

 

 

Related Post

Fan of the week Gelsenkirchen fc #fitness
Marika Fruscio contender for breast ever presenter
How Poland have treated us in #euro2016
Hot presenters: Sky Sports Diletta Leotta

Comments

comments

Copyright © BoxofficeFootball Soccer Highlights Babes and Banter 2018 All Rights Reserved

Videos are provided and hosted from third party servers. Boxofficefootball as a website does not host and is not responsible for this content.All videos are uploaded by football fans to video hosting sites like Youtube. We simply link all video content that is already hosted on these web sites.

Football Wags| Football Babes | Skills in Heels| Sexy football fans | Football Babes | #TEKKERS | @boxofficefooty | #WAGS | #Fitness