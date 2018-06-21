Browse > Home / Blog, World Box Update / Hot World Cup 2018 Fans Peru

Hot World Cup 2018 Fans Peru

Some have given up their jobs, sold their cars, or borrowed money from the bank to follow peru to Russia.

Some of the best support so far in this world cup loud colorful and sexy!

The french will be favourites this week, but Peru’s fans will be up for it and will try out number France.

France have not lost to South American opposition at a World Cup since 1978 to Argentina

Unfortunately Peru lost 1-0 but the fans will go home as winners!

When it comes to females fans Peru have some of the hottest just look below!

@CautiNissu follow her on twitter

All pictures Via Twitter

