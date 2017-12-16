Browse > Home / Blog / Manchester City make it 16 Premier League wins

Manchester City make it 16 Premier League wins

December 16, 2017 | Filed Under: Blog 
Tags: ,

Manchester City the best Premier League team ever?

City have now won SIXTEEN consecutive games in the Premier League! Equaling Pep’s La Liga record with one of the greatest teams of all-time!

After Manchester City‘s thumping 4-1 victory over Tottenham the blue machine looks unstoppable

Check out their record vs the top 5 opposition this year so far.

Liverpool (h) 5-0

Chelsea (a) 0-1

Arsenal (h) 3-1

Manchester United (a) 1-2

Spurs (h) 4-1

Congrats to Man City for winning the league before Xmas.

