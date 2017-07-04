Majooh Barbeito Lucas Ocampos Girlfriend @majoohbarbeito
Lucas Ocampos is an Argentine professional footballer who plays up front for Serie A side Milan, currently on loan from Ligue 1 club Marseille.
The 22 year old is also dating one of the hottest wags in football the gorgeous Majooh.
Personal congratulations to you both on your new born !
