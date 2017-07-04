Browse > Home / BabeBox, Blog, UK Box Update, WagBox / Majooh Barbeito Lucas Ocampos Girlfriend @majoohbarbeito

Majooh Barbeito Lucas Ocampos Girlfriend @majoohbarbeito

July 4, 2017 | Filed Under: BabeBox, Blog, UK Box Update, WagBox 
Tags: , , ,

Lucas Ocampos is an Argentine professional footballer who plays up front for Serie A side Milan, currently on loan from Ligue 1 club Marseille.

The 22 year old is also dating one of the hottest wags in football the gorgeous Majooh.

Personal congratulations to you both on your new born !

Make sure you follow her on instagram @majoohbarbeito

