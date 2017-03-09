Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford Return: a Fairytale in the Making?

Tweet

“France’s Paul Pogba (2nd L) celebrates w” (CC BY 2.0) by Ajithpoison

It was never going to be easy for Paul Pogba on his return to Manchester United, was it?

When the Red Devils announced that the Frenchman had agreed to re-join United from Juventus for a world record fee of £89 million, everybody knew his return would go one of two ways: either he would dominate the Premier League or he would flop.

So far, he has been inconsistent at best. When he is good, he is world class but when he is bad, he stinks. And Pogba had one of his worst outings in a United shirt in their recent 1-1 draw at home against Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

The France star was wasteful in possession and his profligacy in front of goal didn’t do his reputation any favours. Yet fans still expect him to produce a moment of magic at any point – and that is the beauty of modern football.

There is a reason why Pogba cost £89 million; he is an exceptional talent. Consistency has eluded him so far but he has shown enough to suggest that he will be a world beater when fully developed.

Your ‘old school’ football fan probably finds the entire situation bizarre; how on earth can a footballer be worth £89 million? Unfortunately, that is just the way it is. In some ways, football is no longer a sport, it is a business – and some business at that. The amount of money involved in modern football is outrageous; from player wages to television rights…

None of this is Pogba’s fault though of course. The United man has had his fair share of poor moments this campaign but his brilliance has shone through more often than not and Red Devils fans have been treated to a glimpse of what the future holds.

On his day, Pogba is more or less unplayable and fans shouldn’t look too harshly on his statistics; he could have had seven or eight more assists if his team-mates could finish. United have struggled to put teams away all season and the Frenchman has created chance after chance for the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford and compatriot Anthony Martial in attack.

No excuses can be made. Man United should’ve buried Bournemouth in the first half. Comes down to woeful finishing yet again. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 4, 2017

Next up for Pogba and co is a trip to FC Rostov in the Europa League; a very difficult clash for the Red Devils on paper. The Russian side are exceptional on home soil and they actually defeated German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages earlier this season.

United, priced at 6/4 with Sportsbet.io, will need to be at their brilliant best to pick up a positive result ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford. If Pogba finds his best form, Jose Mourinho’s side could emerge victorious on Thursday night.

Pogba has been a slow burner this campaign but the Frenchman looks like he is beginning to settle and grow accustomed to life as a United player. Given time, he will be a major success – he has the skillset to blossom into a major star in England.

United fans will be hoping that he can regain confidence after his Bournemouth horror show and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the France star lead United to the Europa League crown this season; and a second trophy to back up the EFL Cup would certainly go down well with the supporters.