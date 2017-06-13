Should Jamie Vardy Seek a Move Away to Maintain His England Place?

Tweet

Source: Jamie Vardy via Facebook

If Jamie Vardy wants to travel to Russia for the World Cup in 2018 and cement his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI, he may be wise to seek a move to a club with bigger aspirations than Leicester City this summer. Vardy could easily slot in at a top six challenging team and, although the Foxes won the league recently, it is unlikely that they will repeat that extraordinary feat any time in the near future.

During that season, in which everything was clicking for Claudio Ranieri’s shock Premier League winners, Vardy was one of the most prolific strikers in the league, with 19 goals to his name. The speedy striker failed to follow up that form last term, however, partly due to the lack of service from his faltering teammates. The 30-year-old only managed to put away 13 goals in the 2016-17 campaign; measly returns for someone hopeful of being a first-choice player for a national side.

Vardy will feel some loyalty to the club that gave him the platform to excel at the highest level, but as a late bloomer, he only has a few years left to make the most of. After playing in the disappointing Euro 2016 campaign, the Sheffield-born striker will be desperate to make more of a difference in the ultimate tournament next year. Due to that lacklustre effort in France last summer, England are outsiders at 18/1 in the international football betting to win the World Cup in Russia.



The latest transfer rumours suggest that Everton could be interested in making a move for Vardy when Romelu Lukaku leaves. The Belgian is almost certainly going to pastures new in this transfer window, it just remains to be seen which elite club will stump up the £100 million asking price. Lukaku has been able to shine as the main man at Goodison Park, and managed to bang away an impressive 25 goals for the side that finished the season in seventh.

Ronald Koeman will need someone who can fill those shoes, and Vardy could be the man. Arsenal tried to swoop for Vardy for £20 million last year, but the forward declined, saying he had unfinished business at the King Power Stadium. Everton would probably be looking at a similar price for the player, meaning that with the rest of the Lukaku money Koeman could seriously strengthen his side in other areas as well. The Dutchman will almost certainly be in the market for more creative players who can provide service for the striker.

With Koeman at the helm, investment from chairman Farhad Moshiri, and the possible injection of £100 million to the transfer kitty, it could be an exciting season ahead for Everton as they seek to break the top four. A move to this club with immense ambitions could be ideal for Vardy as he seeks to better his goal tally of two seasons previous. With quality players around him, he could easily get the service and blast his way into Southgate’s starting line-up in Russia.