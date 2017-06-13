The Premier League 2016/17 ● Moments

Tweet

So we come to the end of another season with Antonio Conte’s side winning the Premier League title with two games to spare.

Chelsea’s point tally of 93 was the second-highest seen in a Premier League season, after Chelsea – 95 points in 2004-05.

Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool all get the champions league places, with Manchester united joining them following the europa league win.

Arsenal finished outside the top four in the Premier League for the first time since 1995-96.

Kevin De Bruyne assisted 18 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League this season – a record by a Man City player in a Premier League campaign.

Manchester United went on a 25-game unbeaten run in the Premier League between September 2016 and May 2017 – this was their longest-ever unbeaten run within a single top-flight season

Tottenham finished above Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since 1994/95.

Kane is only the fifth player to score 25+ goals in two successive Premier League seasons (after Fowler, Henry, Shearer and van Persie).

It’s been one to remember!