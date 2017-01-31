The Top 5 January Transfer Window Deals

“Luis Suarez runs at Distin 3” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RuaraidhG

Love it or loathe it, the January transfer window is an integral part of the football season. While some in the game do not often looked upon it too fondly, it does provide teams with an opportunity to strengthen and also springs the odd surprise along the way.

The history of the window is littered with disappointing signings – Afonso Alves anyone? – but here we take a look at some of the more successful transfers to take place in the month of January.

Luis Suarez

Currently scoring goals for fun as part of a rather potent trinity with Messi and Neymar at Barcelona, Suarez undoubtedly came to prominence in his time at Liverpool.

He moved to the Anfield club from Ajax in January 2011 for around £22 million and his incredible goalscoring exploits were almost enough to fire the side to a Premier League title. His form did not go unnoticed for long and the temptation of playing at the Nou Camp was ultimately one which he could not resist.

Gary Cahill



“César Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, Diego C” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Aleksandr Osipov

Recent research conducted by Voucherbox found that it is actually cheaper for Chelsea fans to watch their team away rather than at home. Even including travel costs, fans pay £209.10 less per season if they’re attending all away games as opposed to all home games. But, let’s be honest, they’ve had a lot to enjoy this season regardless of where they have cheered on their side.

Central to their success so far has been England international Gary Cahill, who joined the Blues from Bolton Wanderers for just £7 million in January 2012. As well as being a vital part of the side’s defence, he has also worn the captain’s armband for a number of games this season.

Christophe Dugarry

The leap from playing at AC Milan, Barcelona and Bordeaux to pulling on a Birmingham City shirt may seem like a big one, but that is exactly what Dugarry did.

A cult hero for the club’s fans, the enigmatic French striker scored vital goals to keep the side in the Premier League after joining on loan in January 2003. He later signed permanently for the team, but would never recreate the initial burst of form which made him a hero at St Andrews.

Nemanja Vidic



“57457319” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Yoca91

Vidic joined Manchester United at the same time as another January success for the club, Patrice Evra, in 2006.

While it admittedly took the Serbian international defender time to settle into the English game, the £7 million signing became an important bedrock in the United backline up until his departure from Old Trafford in 2014. Injuries forced him to retire last year.

Daniel Sturridge

Frustrated by his lack of opportunities in a central position at Chelsea, Daniel Sturridge chose to move on to Anfield to try and kickstart his career in 2013. The move proved an inspired one for the England international.

While his Liverpool future under Jurgen Klopp may not look particularly rosy at present, no one can deny the impact he has had on the club in recent seasons – or the number of goals he has scored.