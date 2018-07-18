This World Cup has been fantastic

Tweet

What a world cup we had in Russia! Some early upsets, great goals and some wonderful moments. Controversies, VAR and some breathtaking football, this World Cup had the lot.

First ever World Cup to see all competing teams score at least two goals.

169 – goals scored in the tournament

A total of 22 penalties scored at the 2018 World Cup

700,000 – estimated fans who travelled to Russia for the tournament.

Only one goalless draw at the 2018 World Cup (France vs Denmark), the fewest at any World Cup tournament since 1954, when there were none.

26.34million – estimated peak television viewing audience for England’s semi-final against Croatia, 4th watched England World Cup match ever.

There were nine winning goals scored in the 90th minute or later at the 2018 World Cup (excluding extra-time), more than in any previous edition of the competition. Drama! Via (optajoe)

France world champions for a second time and Harry Kane took the Golden Boot

Russia 2018 has to be one of the best football tournaments in recent memory and lets not forget those amazing fans!

Via Twitter