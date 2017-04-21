Top 5 Goals of the Premier League Season So Far

Tweet

Since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, we have been treated to a spectacle of goal mouth action. Every year has provided moments of magic. For example, who remembers Tony Yeboah for Leeds United against Liverpool in 1995? Or Dennis Bergkamp’s sublime peel and swivel past Newcastle in 2002?

The list goes on but fortunately, the 2016/17 season has also provided us with a bounty to get excited about. Join us as we look at five of the best.

Sadio Mane – Arsenal v LIVERPOOL – August

Mane has been a huge influence for Liverpool this season and if (more likely when) they secure a top four finish like Footy Accumulators predicted at the start of the season, they have a lot to thank the former Southampton winger for.

Up until the weekend’s win over West Brom, Liverpool had failed to win a game unless Mane had been in the starting line-up and his importance to the squad became obvious when he scored the winner on his debut against Arsenal in an action-packed opening weekend in August.

After dribbling past a host of Arsenal players, Mane calmly blasted home Liverpool’s fourth (and winning) goal to the delight of the travelling fans. Mane has gone from strength to strength this season but we have not seen many (if any) better than his Liverpool debut.

@ChelxeaFC via Twitter

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – MAN UTD v Sunderland – December

The Armenian may well have had a troubled start to his Manchester United life finding it tough getting game time under Jose Mourinho, but the former Borussia Dortmund winger has been flying in recent months.

His outrageous scorpion finish against Sunderland had the Old Trafford faithful in raptures and despite being slightly offside, the goal thankfully stood. The Premier League is a better place for it.

Andy Carroll – WEST HAM UNITED v Crystal Palace – January

West Ham’s 6ft 4in striker may offer an aerial threat but it was his acrobatic strike against Crystal Palace at the beginning of the year that proved he has more than just height to his game.

Since moving to the London Stadium, West Ham have struggled with the larger pitch. However, Carroll had no problem converting a stunning acrobatic first-time volley into the Palace net to send Hammers fans into ecstasy.

Olivier Giroud – ARSENAL v Crystal Palace – January

January appears to have been a bad month for Palace as this time, Gunners front man Olivier Giroud stole the show at a packed but chilly Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is often derided for not scoring enough, but on this winter’s day he produced something special.

Sanchez crossed the ball in from the left and there was Giroud to catch the ball on his back heel and clip the ball over his own head and into the Palace net. A thing of beauty.

Arseblog News via Facebook

Gaston Ramirez – MIDDLESBROUGH v Bournemouth – October

Middlesbrough may be heading straight back to the Championship but in October, Attacking Midfielder Gaston Ramirez produced a moment of magic.

After dancing his way through 70 yards of the pitch, the Uruguayan calming slotted home to give Boro a rare three points and a little bit of hope in a long season.