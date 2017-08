Browse > Home Blog / Tottenham 1 Chelsea 2 these fans are happy

Tweet

Marcus Alonso was the Chelsea hero against Tottenham at Wembley today, Alonso scored a late winner for the Blues as Spurs started life at their temporary home with a disappointing defeat.

Lovely Free kick✅

Lovely Finish to give Chelsea the winner✅

Marcus Alonso, take a bow

Chelsea have now won 500 games in the Roman Abramovich era, happy fans