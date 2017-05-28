Victoria Lopyreva Hot World Cup 2018 Host @LopyrevaVika
May 28, 2017
Tags: russia, sexy football, twitter fans, Victoria Lopyreva
Another reason to look forward to next years world cup is to see the stunning Victoria Lopyreva work her magic on screen.
The gorgeous russian has quite a CV TV Host, actress, model, beauty pageant titleholder who also won Miss Russia.
- Finalist of “Elite Model Look Awards” – 1999
- Award winner of “Super Model of the World” – 2000
- Model of Don – 2001
- Best Model of the South of Russia – 2001
- Miss Russian Photo – 2001
- The Face of the Year – 2001
- The Furor of the Year – 2001
- Rostov Beauty – 2001
- Donbass Open – 2002
- Miss Russia – 2003
- Victoria got in the theme of football in 2007 when she was working as a co-anchor of Georgiy Cherdantsev in the “Football Night” TV show.
The great news is now an official ambassador of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and even better she is single! ( not for long)
Make sure you follow her on Twitter if you see this Victoria any chance of some tickets 🙂