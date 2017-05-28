Victoria Lopyreva Hot World Cup 2018 Host @LopyrevaVika

Tweet

Another reason to look forward to next years world cup is to see the stunning Victoria Lopyreva work her magic on screen.

The gorgeous russian has quite a CV TV Host, actress, model, beauty pageant titleholder who also won Miss Russia.

Finalist of “Elite Model Look Awards” – 1999

Award winner of “Super Model of the World” – 2000

Model of Don – 2001

Best Model of the South of Russia – 2001

Miss Russian Photo – 2001

The Face of the Year – 2001

The Furor of the Year – 2001

Rostov Beauty – 2001

Donbass Open – 2002

Miss Russia – 2003

Victoria got in the theme of football in 2007 when she was working as a co-anchor of Georgiy Cherdantsev in the “Football Night” TV show.

The great news is now an official ambassador of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and even better she is single! ( not for long)

