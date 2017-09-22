Browse > Home / Blog / Video: Top goals this week September 2017 Mertens, Dybala,

Video: Top goals this week September 2017 Mertens, Dybala,

September 22, 2017 | Filed Under: Blog 
Some of the best goals from around the world as the new season gets fully unleashed,

Including Mertens, Dybala, Shibasaki who gets your vote?

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
Jhon Córdoba (Mainz 05)
Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)
Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe)
Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Suso (AC Milan)
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

