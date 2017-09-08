Video: Top goals this week September 2017 Ronaldo Isco

Tweet

Some of the best goals from this week’s international duty across the world.

Including Rashford, Ronaldo, Isco, Christian Eriksen, who gets your vote?

Ruslan Koryan (Armenia)

Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic)

Thomas Lemar (France)

Axel Witsel (Belgium)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Isco (Spain)

Willian (Brazil)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Martin Odegaard (Norway U21)

Yosuke Ideguchi (Japan)

Bonus rashford

