What a view of Palmeiras!

May 8, 2018 | Filed Under: Blog 
The brazilian Serie A league is really heating up and so are the fans! Palmeiras are well known for bringing the heat!

Based in São Paulo, Brazil. Palmeiras is known worldwide for being the most successful club in Brazil and one of the richest and most well-structured clubs in the world. At the moment placed 2nd in the league just behind Flamengo.

One of the best views i’ve seen all season!

